RUSSELL Georgina Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Ena (Georgina) Russell, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother to Derek and Stewart. Also loving mother-in-law and gran. Very much loved and greatly missed by all her family and friends xxx.
You meant so much to me,
There is nothing I can say,
Can tell the grief that's in my heart,
As I think of you each day,
Treasured memories you left behind,
These words are written with sad regret,
In my heart always, I never will forget. Joe.
God saw you getting tired,
A cure was not to be,
So He put His arms around you,
And whispered "Come to me"
With tearful eyes we watched you,
We watched you fade away,
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay,
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove us,
He chose to take the best. Derek and Stewart.
Due to COVID restrictions, it is with great sadness that the funeral service will be private. However, we have arranged for the service to be viewed online, please call the family or William Scott, Funeral Directors, Falkirk for details. Family flowers only, however, if you wish to make donations to Mesothelioma Research, please contact the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020