RUSSELL Georgina (Ena) Joe and family would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their lovely cards, flowers and gestures of kindness following the passing of Ena. Thank you to all who gathered to pay their respects as the cortège left the family home and en route to the funeral service and then to the interment at the cemetery. Sincere thanks to Rev Sandra Mathers for a comforting service and to William Scott Funeral Directors for their great care, support and professional help at this sad time. We would also like to extend a special thank you to all the nursing staff for their compassion, support and professionalism shown to Ena during her illness. Finally thank you to everyone who has generously donated to Mesothelioma Research (still live) in Ena's memory - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/livethruways
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020