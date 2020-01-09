Home

HARRINGTON Giulia (nee Carlone) Peacefully, at FVRH, on January 3, 2020, Giulia, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late James Harrington. A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nana and great- nana.
Sadly missed by all the her family.
Riposare In Pace
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Rumford, on Monday,
January 13, 2020 at 9.30 am and thereafter at Camelon Cemetery, for interment to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
