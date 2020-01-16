|
HARRINGTON Giulia The family of the late Giulia Harrington would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for cards, Mass cards and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thanks to staff at FVRH, Ward A22 for their excellent care and attention, Steven O'Connor at John O'Connor Funeral Directors for their efficient funeral arrangements, also thank you to staff at Dorrator Court for their care over the last three years. Special thanks to Fr John Peter for his comforting funeral Mass. Thank you to Hotel Cladhan for catering and to all who paid their last respects at St Anthony's RC Church.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020