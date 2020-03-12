|
|
|
BLACK Gladys Peacefully, at Forth Valley Hospital, on March 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Gladys, aged 82 years, beloved wife of the James, a much loved mother to Graeme and Colin, also a loving grandma to Jessica and Adam, great-grandma to Angus and sister to Elma. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, March 13, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, will be to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020