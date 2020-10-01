|
MILNE Gladys The Milne family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time.Thanks also to Denny Cross Medical Centre, ION Carers, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Acute Stroke Unit for all their care and attention.
Rev Dr Jean W. Gallacher for her kindness and comforting service, Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their caring and professional service, Railway Inn, Dennyloanhead for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects to Gladys outside her home and at Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020