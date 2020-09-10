|
YOUNG Gladys Suddenly, but peacefully, on September 6, 2020, Gladys, beloved wife of the late Sandy, much loved mum of Marie and Sandra, mother-in-law of Tom and Davy and a devoted gran of Laura and Scott. Funeral service will be private, due to current restrictions. For further information please visit www.thomascuthelland sons.co.uk
She was a mother very rare,
Content with home, always there,
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer Mum this world did hold.
A special smile, a special face,
A special gran we can't replace.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020