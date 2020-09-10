Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys YOUNG

Notice Condolences

Gladys YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Gladys Suddenly, but peacefully, on September 6, 2020, Gladys, beloved wife of the late Sandy, much loved mum of Marie and Sandra, mother-in-law of Tom and Davy and a devoted gran of Laura and Scott. Funeral service will be private, due to current restrictions. For further information please visit www.thomascuthelland sons.co.uk
She was a mother very rare,
Content with home, always there,
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer Mum this world did hold.

A special smile, a special face,
A special gran we can't replace.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -