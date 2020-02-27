|
|
|
TURNBULL Gordon 27/02/2019
Todays the day I lost you,
A year has passed us by,
Still full of pain and sadness,
You had to say goodbye,
In tears I held you sleeping,
I watched you fade away,
You suffered so much,
And fought so hard,
But still you couldnt stay,
It's been so hard to lose you,
You meant the world to me,
But you'll live within my heart,
Where you will always be.
Your loving wife Lorraine x.
There is a love, a special love,
That is for you alone,
A place deep in our hearts,
Only you can own,
How we wish that things could be,
As they were before,
That you would be in your usual place,
When we came through the door.
We will always love you.
Forget you never, you're our dad forever and ever.
Love Craig and Roberta and Chris and Nicky x.
Twinkle twinkle papa star,
Up in Heaven is where you are,
Flying high and shining bright,
Our guiding star in the night,
Twinkle twinkle papa star,
Our perfect angel, is who you are.
With love Eilidh, Alfie, Zahraa and Charlotte x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020