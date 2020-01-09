|
GIBSON Graham Harley (Brightons, formerly Dunlop)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Graham, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Catherine, loving dad to Hugh, Diane and Yvonne, father-in-law to Carol and Ian and much loved papa to Scott, Callum, Steven and Cherelle. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Craigmailen Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Friday, January 10, at 11 am. There will be a retiral offering in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020