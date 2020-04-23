|
|
|
GACH Gyorge Imre Myra, Margit, Robert, George and their families would like to thank all relatives and friends for the sympathy shown during their recent bereavement. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Donald Cowan Funeral Directors for excellent funeral arrangements. Brian Cowan Celebrant for his fitting tribute to George and to the Wallace Medical Centre. We can't thank the District Nurses and Palliative Care Team enough for the care and compassion shown to George in his final days,
"You really are an amazing bunch".
He asked for so little,
But gave so very much,
In our hearts always xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020