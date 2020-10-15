Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry CARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry CARSON

Notice Condolences

Harry CARSON Notice
CARSON Harry Suddenly, but peacefully, on October
7, 2020, aged 71 years. A much loved husband, brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
To me you were someone special,
Someone good and true.
You will never be forgotten,
For I thought the world of you. Love you always, Irene xx
It is with a sad heart,
That we say a final goodbye.
To a best brother, brother-in-law
and uncle,
That you could ever wish to have.
Love always, RIP Harry. Jim, Janet, Lynn, Martin and Calum xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -