CARSON Harry Suddenly, but peacefully, on October
7, 2020, aged 71 years. A much loved husband, brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
To me you were someone special,
Someone good and true.
You will never be forgotten,
For I thought the world of you. Love you always, Irene xx
It is with a sad heart,
That we say a final goodbye.
To a best brother, brother-in-law
and uncle,
That you could ever wish to have.
Love always, RIP Harry. Jim, Janet, Lynn, Martin and Calum xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020