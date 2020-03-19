|
|
|
DOUGALL Harry At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 10, 2020, Harry, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Isobel, much loved dad of Melville, Shirley and Alistair, also devoted grandpa of Frances, Gayle, Ashley, Greig, Adam and Luke, great-grandpa of Isla and a dear brother of Jack. Funeral service will be held at Abbotsgrange Parish Church, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium arriving
approx 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
can be made to the RNLI (Grangemouth Branch) via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-dougall
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020