MAXWELL Helen Peacefully, in Forth View Care Home, Methil, on Friday, July 10, 2020, Helen Burnett Maxwell (nee Snedden) sadly passed away. Beloved wife of the late Archie, much loved mother to Frances and Kyle and mother-in-law of Michael and Gavin. Loving and loved grandma to Laura, Ian, Lauren and spouses Paul and Nicola, great-grandma to Michael, David, Daniel, Jake and Grace. Special thanks to to all of the wonderful carers and staff at Forth View Care Home, who looked after and cared for our mum so well. Due to current restrictions, private family funeral.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 16, 2020