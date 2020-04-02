|
RISK Helen Our dear mum, grandma and great-grandma Helen Risk, aged 94, passed away peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, with family by her side, on March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Risk and much loved mother of Colin, Helen, Ian and Gary, mother-in-law to Philip, Marlene and Jennifer, also much loved grandma and great-grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Love Ian, Marlene, Laura, Stuart,
Bailey and Tom.
A wonderful mum and granny.
Never forgotten.
Love Gary, Jennifer and Hannah.
So sadly missed.
Love Colin and family.
If flowers grow in heaven Lord,
Then pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my mothers arms,
And tell her they're from me,
Tell her that I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Love Helen, Philip, Lisa, Steven,
Abie and Ceri.
Grandma, your life was full of loving deeds,
Forever thoughtful of our special needs,
Today and tomorrow,
Our whole life through,
We will always love and cherish you.
From grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 2, 2020