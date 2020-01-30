Home

ROBERTSON Helen (Nellie) Peacefully, at FVRH, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Helen (Nellie), aged 81 years. Loving wife to the late Ian, mum to Jacqueline, mother-in-law to Johnstone, precious gran to Calum, Dean and Lewis. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 9.00am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Stroke Association Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
