LIU Helen Sui Ha (nee Chan) (Edinburgh)
Passed peacefully, after a short and sudden illness, on August 27, 2020, in the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Helen, much loved wife of the late Gerald
(Cho Sun) and loving mother of William (Wai Leung) and his wife Patti, is the youngest of nine siblings and will be dearly missed by all her family, friends and extended family in different parts of the world. Helen will be laid to rest on September 8, at Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, but with restrictions due to Covid-19, it will just be a private gathering and burial ceremony. However, the family invites those unable to attend to light a candle on the day to reminisce about your fond memories of Helen.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 3, 2020