ROSS Helena Rose Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 23, 2020. Helen (nee Hamilton), aged 89 years, loving and dearly loved wife of Rev Evan John Ross, dear mum of Fiona, Alison, and Kirsten, mother-in-law of Alan and Jill and a proud gran of Ross, Ailsa, Marc and Alana. The service of Thanksgiving and celebration will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please and bright clothing preferred.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020