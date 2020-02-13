|
|
|
ROSS Helena Rose Evan and the family of the late Helen Ross convey their thanks to the relatives and many friends who showed their love and respect for Helen at the crematorium. The care and compassion shown by all staff at FVRH, in Day Medicine, Ward A12 and Oncology was exceptional. Blood transfusions were important for Helen and our gratitude is expressed to the unknown donors. Sincere thanks are due to Philip Hacking for his pastoral care and the service he conducted. Thanks are also due to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for the exemplary fulfillment of their responsibilities and to the excellent catering at the Grange Manor. Retiring offerings totalling £715 have been donated to the Maggie's Centre.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020