McCORMACK
Hugh Frank would like to extend grateful thanks for the kind words of sympathy, cards and floral tributes received and to everyone who attended Hugh (Fatman's) funeral. It was a true tribute to the character he was. Many thanks to Fr Jamie Boyle for his kind words and comforting service. William Scott Funeral Directors for their efficient and caring funeral arrangements. Falkirk Community Hospital Ward 4, Unit 1, for their care and attention given to Hugh, Beancross in Grangemouth for catering arrangements and finally a huge thank you to everyone who helped care and look after Hugh. I could not have managed without your help and support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020