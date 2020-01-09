Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iain MacKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iain MacKENZIE

Notice Condolences

Iain MacKENZIE Notice
MacKENZIE
Iain At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 31, 2019, Iain, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Lyndsey, Fiona and Morag, father-in-law of Sandy and Alex, a devoted papa of Kimberly, Nicola and also sadly missed by Ally and Gary. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1.45 pm.
If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We'd walk our way to Heaven,
And bring you back again.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -