MacKENZIE
Iain At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 31, 2019, Iain, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Lyndsey, Fiona and Morag, father-in-law of Sandy and Alex, a devoted papa of Kimberly, Nicola and also sadly missed by Ally and Gary. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1.45 pm.
If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We'd walk our way to Heaven,
And bring you back again.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020