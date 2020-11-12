Home

Iain TAIT

Notice Condolences

Iain TAIT Notice
TAIT Iain Alistair Passed peacefully, in FVRH, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, aged 73. Iain leaves behind his loving wife Jean, sons Alistair and Richard and brother Jim. He will be sadly missed by all family
and friends. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held however a link to a live stream of the service will be available. For more information please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
In our hearts you'll always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Night night grandad. Emma, Ross and John
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
