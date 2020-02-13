Home

ARCHIBALD Ian Betty and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their kind words, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Grateful thanks to Billy, distric nurses and hospice carers for their excellent care and compassion. Thanks to Rev Aftab Gohar for his comforting words, Co-op Funeralcare Grangemouth for their efficient and caring service and Leapark Hotel for excellent catering. A retiral collection of £600 will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice. We are eternally grateful.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
