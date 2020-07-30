|
McLeish
Ian The family of the late Ian McLeish wish to express their sincere thanks for the love and support shown throughout Ian's illness and passing. Special mention of thanks goes to Lisa and staff at Thornhill Court Bield Housing, Falkirk District Nurses, Strathcarron Hospice, Marie Curie, Palliative care nurses as well as Hazel Sharp of the Humanist Society and Kevin Mitchell of Central Funeral Services Falkirk.
We also thank friends and family for their kind words, support and for attending Ian's funeral service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020