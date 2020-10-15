|
|
|
MOORE Ian Annette and family would like to thank everyone for the cards and
flowers received at this sad time. Thanks to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their excellent service, to Peter MacDonald for his kind words and to the Platform Lounge for the catering. Special thanks to the team of nurses at Bonnybridge Health Centre who looked after Ian for the last 2 years, also Mel and the staff at Strathcarron Hospice. They all went that extra mile. A donation will be handed in to Strathcarron
Hospice in memory of Ian.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020