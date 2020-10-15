Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian MOORE

Notice

Ian MOORE Notice
MOORE Ian Annette and family would like to thank everyone for the cards and
flowers received at this sad time. Thanks to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their excellent service, to Peter MacDonald for his kind words and to the Platform Lounge for the catering. Special thanks to the team of nurses at Bonnybridge Health Centre who looked after Ian for the last 2 years, also Mel and the staff at Strathcarron Hospice. They all went that extra mile. A donation will be handed in to Strathcarron
Hospice in memory of Ian.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -