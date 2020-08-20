|
Somerville Ian Janice, Michael and Alan would like to express their sincere thanks to all who attended Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes and St Bernadette's on 12th August, also those who paid respects at Larbert Cemetery afterwards.
Thank you also for the many
mass cards, sympathy cards
and flowers received.
Special thank you to Father John for his comforting service at Church and Larbert Cemetery and his help and support over the last few weeks.
A family meal was held afterwards
at Gambero Rosso and staff there provided an excellent service.
Finally our grateful thanks to staff at Carrondale Nursing Home,
especially the Jura Unit for all their kindness, caring and compassion of
Ian over the last seven months.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020