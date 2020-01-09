Home

Rev Ian WILKIE

WILKIE Rev Ian Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 1, 2020, Ian, aged 65 years. Much loved husband of Elaine, loving father to Marc and Shona, father-in-law to Lesley and David and doting Yanda of Nicole and Megan. Funeral service will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 am, at Falkirk Grahamston United Church, thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium at 10.45 am.
All welcome to celebrate Ian's life.
Ian is sorely missed, but he is at peace and in the arms of his Lord.
No flowers please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
