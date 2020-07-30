|
|
|
MORTON Irene The family would like to thank everyone for all their support following the very sad loss of Irene. Many thanks to Rev Robert Morton for his comforting service.
We are grateful for all who attended the crematorium and those who were thinking of Irene on the day.
Special thanks to Margaret and Jim at William Scott for the help, guidance and support with the funeral arrangements. Collection of £250 was donated to CHAS, in memory of Irene.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020