|
|
|
RICHARDSON Irene (nee Russell) Peacefully at her home, Swan's Reach, on Monday, May 11, 2020, aged 79 years, Irene gently passed away with her family. Her weary struggle, so strongly fought against Friedreichs Ataxia all her life,
is now over and she can rest - fulfilled.
The most wise and wonderful wife to Peter, mother to Fiona, husband Mark and grandson Dylan. Her brother Bert and all her family relations in Nairn and South of England were in her thoughts as her time slipped away. Her friends and neighbours kind wishes, always asking after her, were so appreciated by Irene and her family. So, please, if you so wish, no flowers but contributions to Strathcarron Hospice and Marie Curie Nurses would be our request. The cremation service will be at Falkirk, on Thursday, May 21, at
11.30 am, for family members and close friends only. "
"So close your eyes and rest your weary mind.
I promise I will stay here right beside you."
My love will never cease, darling - from your Peter xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020