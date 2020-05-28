|
RICHARDSON Irene (nee Russell) Peter, Fiona, Mark and Dylan would like to thank all who so kindly paid tribute to our amazing Irene. There were beautiful flowers, cards, letters, phone calls and emails from Nairn, Waterlooville, Great Bookham, Hertfordshire, Essex, Edinburgh, and so many from neighbours and friends far and near. Very special thanks to all our friends and neighbours who stood outside to pay their respects to our wonderful Irene as she passed them - our tears still flow when we think of their kindness.
Special thanks to Dr Fiona Mitchell of Braesview, who called every 2-3 days by phone or visit for weeks and supported Irene and her family so kindly during the many years of her Friedreich's Ataxia. Her presence alone was irreplaceable. The carers from Able Healthcare (Scotland) -
"The Tinkles" - were simply outstanding. Our thanks from the bottom of our hearts to all for their genuine affection, care and, yes, love. Peter, particularly, will miss them greatly.
Strathcarron Hospice outreach staff were such a comfort, particularly, Dr Ruth Isherwood, Helen and Catherine. The nurses who latterly helped Irene, Liz and her team, were so patient and professional, as were the Marie Curie Nurses who helped Fiona and Peter get much needed rest at night.
Thank you all.
Sincere thanks to Colin J. Wright, Funeral Director and his team. Together we managed to create a unique and memorable service. His help and advice were invaluable - his professionalism perfect.
Our apologies for not being able to mention everyone who sent cards, donations and messages personally, there were just too many - an outpouring.
So, we thank everyone who recognised the very special, brave, kind and funny person that was, simply, our Irene.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020