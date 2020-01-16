Home

BOYLE Isa Peacefully and surrounded by love, at Newcarron Court Nursing Home,on January 8, 2020. Isa Boyle (nee Scullion), aged 80 years, beloved wife of the late Tommy, dear mum to Stephen, Patrick and Thomas and a sadly missed mother-in-law, gran and sister. Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King RC Church, Grangemouth, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
