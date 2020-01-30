Home

Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
01324 486200
Isa MORRISON

Isa MORRISON Notice
MORRISON Isa At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 26, 2020. Isa, aged 97
years, beloved wife of the late David. Also a loving mum, gran, great-gran, sister and aunty. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Muiravonside Cemetery, arriving approximately 12 noon. There will be a retiral offering for anyone wishing to donate. Two tired eyes are sleeping,
Two willing hands are still,
The one who worked so hard for us,
Is resting at God's will,
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure. Love Senga, Billy and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
