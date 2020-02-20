|
|
|
MORRISON Isa (nee Wilson) Senga, Billy and family would like to thank all family and friends for their support, cards and floral tributes received at this sad time. We would also like to thank Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors for their professional services, the Rev Sandra Mathers for her comforting service and Beancross Hotel for the excellent catering. The retiral collection raised £607.06 for the Deaf Blind Group, which will be donated in Isa's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020