Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Resources
More Obituaries for Isa MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isa (Wilson) MORRISON

Notice

Isa (Wilson) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON Isa (nee Wilson) Senga, Billy and family would like to thank all family and friends for their support, cards and floral tributes received at this sad time. We would also like to thank Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors for their professional services, the Rev Sandra Mathers for her comforting service and Beancross Hotel for the excellent catering. The retiral collection raised £607.06 for the Deaf Blind Group, which will be donated in Isa's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -