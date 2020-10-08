Home

Isabel Beloved wife of McLean McIntosh and mother to McLean and Fraser, passed peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the evening of September 20, 2020. Sister to Elizabeth, Jim, Patrick, Michael, Mary, Elaine, Billy and Kate and mother-in-law to Rhiannon now joins her husband McLean, brother Tom, mother Isabel and her beloved aunty Betty and uncles William and James Anderson in Heaven.
She left us with happy memories of a life well lived and we will all remember her until we meet again. Meanwhile we find comfort knowing she rests safe with the Lord.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
