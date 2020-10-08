|
|
|
Adams Isabella (Izzy) The family of the late Isabella Adams would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards that we have received during this sad time.
Much appreciation and thanks to the Co-op Funeralcare for their respectful and attentive care with the funeral arrangements. Many thanks to
Rev Anne White for her service
both at the Church and graveyard.
Also to the Park Hotel for the catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020