(nee Liddell) The family of the late Isabella McGuire wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers at this sad time. A special thank you to Rev Philip Hacking for a beautiful service for our mum, to the Co-operative Funeralcare Falkirk for their guidance and support, to the Gp's and staff at Braesview Medical Centre for their care over the years and to all who paid their respects at the graveside. Finally, thank you to Gary and all the ground staff at Falkirk Cemetery for a dignified and professional manor.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020
