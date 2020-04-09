Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella ROBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella ROBB

Notice Condolences

Isabella ROBB Notice
ROBB Isabella Peacefully, at FVRH, on March 31, 2020, Isabella Robb (nee Ramsay), aged 79. Beloved wife of John Robb, sister of Hamish, sister-in-law of Margaret, Hazel and brother-in-law Billy,
mother of Kevin, Alison and Sharon, grandmother of Fraser, Christopher, Belle, John, James, Jake, Kyle and Alfie, beloved aunt to Mark, Colin, Douglas and Sonya. Funeral service being held at Falkirk Crematorium, on April 14, 2020. Due to current health guidelines immediate family only.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -