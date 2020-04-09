|
|
|
ROBB Isabella Peacefully, at FVRH, on March 31, 2020, Isabella Robb (nee Ramsay), aged 79. Beloved wife of John Robb, sister of Hamish, sister-in-law of Margaret, Hazel and brother-in-law Billy,
mother of Kevin, Alison and Sharon, grandmother of Fraser, Christopher, Belle, John, James, Jake, Kyle and Alfie, beloved aunt to Mark, Colin, Douglas and Sonya. Funeral service being held at Falkirk Crematorium, on April 14, 2020. Due to current health guidelines immediate family only.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020