|
|
|
ROBERTSON Isabella (nee Heron) After a long illness, Isa, passed away in her sleep, early on Monday, January 13, 2020, with her children, Fiona, David and Jim by her side. She's now united and resting with her much loved husband, Allan. Isa also leaves behind, brother George and sisters-in-law, Wilma, Lesley and Christine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral will be on Monday, January 27, at 3.15 pm, in Falkirk Crematorium, with reception at the Cladhan Hotel. Family flowers only, please. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Salvation Army.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020