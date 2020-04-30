Home

STIRLING Isabella Peacefully, at Grahamston House Care Home, on April 25, 2020, with her loving family, Isa (nee Cunningham), aged 87 years, devoted wife of the late Robert, loving mum to Stuart and Gail, a much loved Na-na and great-Na-na.
Tired and weary you made no fuss,
You fought so hard to stay with us.
All through your days you did your best,
And now with God, at peace you rest.
So dearly loved and will be so sadly missed.
Till we meet again One Sweet Morning.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
