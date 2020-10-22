|
|
|
CLASON Isobel Peacefully at her home, in Grangemouth, on October 18, 2020. Isobel (nee Mackay), aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Charles, Christine and William and a dear mother-in-law to Anne, John and Deborah, gran, great-gran, sister-in-law, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She lived for those she loved,
And those she loved remember.
A private funeral service will be held due to current restrictions.
For further information please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Treasured and very special
sister-in-law and auntie.
In our hearts forever.
All our love, Wilma, Fiona and David xxx.
Our special gran,
Precious thoughts of times together,
Happy memories will last forever.
Love you lots, Lynne, Stuart, Sam and Luke, Allison, Steven, Caitlin and Lewis xxx.
Cherished gran and great-granny,
Always loving, always kind,
Always smiling and loved by all.
The true heart of her family that we were all so lucky to have in our lives.
Thank you for all the amazing memories.
You will always be "our sunshine".
Love Caroline, Nick, Louise, John
and Millie xxx.
It was an honour and privilege to call Isobel our friend. She was a kind and loving lady who lit up our lives and will always be in our hearts.
May she rest in peace.
Diane and Billy xxx.
To a very kind and loving Mamgu,
who always made us feel so very
welcome.
Gorffwys mewn heddwch. Gyda chariad, from Christopher,
Kathryn, Jon and Dylan xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020