CLASON Isobel The family of the late Isobel Clason, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours and all who expressed their kind sympathy and kindness through cards, flowers and messages of love and support during our loss. Our thanks to those who braved the elements last Thursday to line the streets of Grangemouth and pay their respects, this was very much appreciated. We would also like to thank Rev Alison Meikle for her very kind and heartfelt reflection. Paul Cuthell and his staff for their professional and special funeral arrangements. We pay tribute to ION Care and especially, Suzanne, Marie and Caitlin who cared so lovingly for Isobel over the past year. Our thanks for all the kind donations via
https://justgiving/fundraising/Isobelclason. Donations for the British
Heart Foundation, so far, have reached £575.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020