|
|
|
ANDERSON James Chalmers At FVRH, on July 8, 2020, James, dearly loved husband of Liz, loving father of Paul and Vicki, adored grandpa of Grant, Ryan and Rhys. Funeral service on July 17, at 2.30 pm, in Falkirk Crematorium.
My husband, my life, my best friend,
Our journey together has come to
an end.
Forever and always you will stay
With me every step of the way.
You told me that you loved me,
Every single day,
And love as strong as ours,
Will never fade away.
Love always Liz.
His cheeky ways, his smiling face,
Are pleasant to recall.
He had a smile for everyone,
And died loved by all.
Vicki, Andy, Ryan, Rhys and Nora.
My heart still aches as I whisper low,
God bless you dad, I miss you so.
Love Paul, Kim and family.
Gone from us that smiling face
Those pleasant, cheerful ways,
The heart that won so many friends,
In happy bygone days.
Love forever.
Liz, Mo, Sam, Louise, Robbie, Mitchell and Meg.
Goodbye Jim,
You will never be forgotten.
Iain and Catrina.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 16, 2020