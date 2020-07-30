|
ANDERSON James Gentleman Our beloved father and friend passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Predeceased by his adored wife Anne Burns and survived by his much loved children, James, Jacqueline and Suzanne. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 4, but due to pandemic restrictions mourners will be limited. However, a memorial tea will be held at Donaldson Road, between 1.30 pm and 4 pm, contact Suzanne for more details. All friends are welcome to drop by to remember Jimmy.
A true 'gentleman' both in name
and by nature.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020