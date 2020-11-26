Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Resources
More Obituaries for James ARCHIBALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James ARCHIBALD

Notice Condolences

James ARCHIBALD Notice
ARCHIBALD James (Hamish) In loving memory of James,
6/4/36 - 17/11/20, who passed away peacefully, at home, with family by his side. A devoted husband to
Isobel, who died in September, 1984. Much loved father of Gordon and Evelyn, loving father-in-law of Susan and Frank, adored papa of Elle, Kristin and Ross and uncle of Janice, David, Frances, Hazel and Gareth. Cherished brother of Margaret and brother-in-law Peter. Treasured memories. A private service will be held due to current coronavirus restrictions, for further details please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -