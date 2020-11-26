|
|
|
ARCHIBALD James (Hamish) In loving memory of James,
6/4/36 - 17/11/20, who passed away peacefully, at home, with family by his side. A devoted husband to
Isobel, who died in September, 1984. Much loved father of Gordon and Evelyn, loving father-in-law of Susan and Frank, adored papa of Elle, Kristin and Ross and uncle of Janice, David, Frances, Hazel and Gareth. Cherished brother of Margaret and brother-in-law Peter. Treasured memories. A private service will be held due to current coronavirus restrictions, for further details please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 26, 2020