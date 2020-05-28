|
BALLANTYNE James (Jim) Jim passed away quietly, on May 22, 2020, age 71, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital with his family around him after a long illness. Sorely missed by his wife Beth (Macdonald), a loving and caring father to Sharon and Gus McLay and absolutely doting grandad to Niamh and Ruaraidh.
My husband my best friend and my soul mate I was lucky to be loved so much for 54 years.
We were destined to be together,
And I know somewhere, somehow,
We will meet again. Beth x.
No matter how long we have with those we love the most,
It's never long enough.
We miss you so very much,
And cherish the memories. Sharon and Gus x.
Our grandad was loved the absolute most and will be missed forever more,
He will never be forgotten. All our love, Niamh and Ruaraidh x.
A fond farewell to our brother-in-law Jim. Martin and Mary x.
And a fond uncle to Martin, Steven, Arlene, Kieran and Leyton x
Please absolutely no flowers. We will open a Just Giving Page for those wishing to donate. Further information can be found at www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020