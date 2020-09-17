Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James BLOOMFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James BLOOMFIELD

Notice Condolences

James BLOOMFIELD Notice
BLOOMFIELD James (Jim) Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September 8, 2020, James, beloved son of Emily and Dave and devoted brother of Ann and her partner Lee. The family would like to thank Ward B32 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their care of James for the short while he was with them. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1 pm. Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions entry to service by invitation only but all welcome to pay their respects outside the building. No flowers please, donations to charity if desired. Gone, but never forgotten,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -