BLOOMFIELD James (Jim) Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September 8, 2020, James, beloved son of Emily and Dave and devoted brother of Ann and her partner Lee. The family would like to thank Ward B32 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their care of James for the short while he was with them. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1 pm. Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions entry to service by invitation only but all welcome to pay their respects outside the building. No flowers please, donations to charity if desired. Gone, but never forgotten,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 17, 2020