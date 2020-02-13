Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:45
Grandsable Cemetery,
Resources
More Obituaries for James DEWAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DEWAR

Notice Condolences

James DEWAR Notice
DEWAR James Peacefully, at home, on February 5, 2020, James, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Myra, father of Duncan, Gordon and Helen and grandy of Robin. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Home, Hope Street, Falkirk, FK1 5AT, on
Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.45 am. No Flowers. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to CHAS.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -