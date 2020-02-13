|
|
|
DEWAR James Peacefully, at home, on February 5, 2020, James, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Myra, father of Duncan, Gordon and Helen and grandy of Robin. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Home, Hope Street, Falkirk, FK1 5AT, on
Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.45 am. No Flowers. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to CHAS.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020