HOLLAND James "Jimmy" Peacefully, at Bo'ness Care Home, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Jimmy, aged 90, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad to Andrew and the late Marie. Step dad to Evelyn, Duncan, Arlene, Diane and the late Maureen and a dear papa and great-grandad.
God gently took you by the hand,
And took you to His beautiful land,
Where there is no suffering, sorrow or pain,
We will miss you, until we meet again.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Bo'ness Care Home for their fantastic work.
Funeral service being held on Friday, August 7, at 9.30 am, at Falkirk Crematorioum. Restricted private service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020