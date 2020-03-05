Home

James KEMP

KEMP James Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on March 3, 2020, Jim, adored husband of Rosalind. Father of Natalie and Paul, father-in-law to Craig, grandad to Victoria, Scott, Craig, Shannon and Daisy. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01324 875107 or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
