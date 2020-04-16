Home

James (Jim) MacDONALD

James (Jim) MacDONALD Notice
MacDONALD
James (Jim) Who died peacefully, at FVRH, on March 26, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly beloved husband to Alice. Much loved stepdad to Mhairi and Alexander. Doting grandad to Sophie and Lucy. Loving brother to Peter. Always remembered and forever in our hearts.
It was no accident me finding you,
Someone had a hand in it,
Long before we ever knew,
Now I just can't believe you're in my life,
Heaven's smilin' down on me,
As I look at you tonight,
I tip my hat to the keeper of the stars,
He sure knew what he was doin',
When he joined these two hearts,
I hold everything,
When I hold you in my arms,
I've got all I'll ever need,
Thanks to the keeper of the stars. A private burial service will be held.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
