James Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on May 3, 2020, James, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Cathie.
The things we feel so deeply,
Are the hardest things to say,
For dad we loved you dearly,
In a very special way.
For though we cannot see you,
You will be with us night and day,
For the love we shared between us,
Will never fade away,
Always loved never forgotten dad xx. Jim, Ian, Steven, Dennis, David and grandkids and great-grandkids and friends.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020
